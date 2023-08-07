One of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason involved the Boston Celtics and former All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis. Coming up one win shy of reaching the NBA Finals for the second consecutive year, the Celtics decided to add some firepower in their frontcourt, giving up Marcus Smart, their Defensive Player of the Year, for the stretch big man.

Still having Al Horford and Robert Williams III, Porzingis appears to be the perfect type of center who can thrive in Boston's system, especially since he can play off the ball on the perimeter and be a secondary scoring weapon next to All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Although he's been the top option on his team's in the past, Porzingis is motivated to win in Boston and appears willing to accept any role his team needs him in. In a recent interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck talked about his team's offseason move and how he envisions the team's new addition fitting in.

“He is a committed and now seasoned and effective player. He’s a real force. I’m really impressed with his commitment to being part of a winning Celtics team,” Grousbeck stated while talking about Porzingis. “I met with him when he came up for the press conference and spent some real time with him, and he’s so happy to be here. He’s so ready to shine at this stage of his career. But he sees a team concept, not the KP show. He’s continually improved over his career, and he thinks this is his prime. But he’s about the team, his teammates and the banner.

“He chose us. There were other people, I hear, that wanted him. And he chose us. He wants to be here and he wants to win a ring.”

While he's dealt with some injuries over the course of his career, Porzingis has always been a steady contributor on the offensive-end of the floor. In a total of 82 games over the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards, he's averaged 22.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from three-point range.

Obviously his numbers will decline due to seeing less shots and having to share minutes with Horford and Williams in the frontcourt, but Porzingis could really be the difference in the Celtics' pursuit of capturing their 18th title if he can replicate these shooting numbers.

Over the last few seasons, Boston has been missing that third key contributor that many other championship contending teams have. Tatum and Brown can only do so much, which is why this addition could very well be the missing piece in the Celtics' championship equation.

At the end of the day, as Grousbeck alluded to, Porzingis wants to be in Boston and more importantly, he wants to win a ring. This is why this pairing has a chance to be special during the 2023-24 season.