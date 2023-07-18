Kristaps Porzingis can't wait to suit up and play for the Boston Celtics.

The Latvian unicorn recently posted a series of Instagram Stories showing him in the middle of a workout as part of his preparation for the 2023-24 NBA season, and one of the stories had a message that read: “May the next season be my best season.”

Kristaps Porzingis is all-in ☘️

(via KP’s IG) pic.twitter.com/JANF51c5qt — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) July 18, 2023

The Celtics would love to have the best version ever of Kristaps Porzingis, who is coming off a productive season for the Washington Wizards. During the 2022-23 NBA campaign, Porzingis posted a career-high in win shares (7.7) and averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks across 65 games, while also shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from behind the arc.

Despite his impressive numbers, the Wizards fell short of making it to the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

That's unlikely to be the case for the Celtics, who are expected to be among the chief contenders again for the NBA title even after the departures of Grant Williams and Marcus Smart. This time, Porzingis will be playing alongside a cohesive unit with established and proven stars on the wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Wizards traded Porzingis to the Celtics last June as part of a three-team deal that also sent Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and had Washington landing Mike Muscala, Danilo Gallinari, Julian Phillips, and Tyus Jones. The Celtics also received a 2o24 first-rounder and Marcus Sasser from the Grizzlies.

The Celtics doubled down on their trust in Kristaps Porzingis' potential to help the team by signing him to a two-year extension worth $60 million weeks after the trade.