The Miami Heat have accomplished what they set out to do in the first two games. All Coach Erik Spoelstra and the Bam Adebayo-led squad had to do was steal one game from the Boston Celtics. They bounced back fairly well after getting blown out in Game 1. A lot of it had to do with sinking all the shots from way out and disallowing Jayson Tatum's team from executing Joe Mazzulla's schemes properly. A key player who just could not do much was Kristaps Porzingis.
To have one of one's worst performances in the NBA Playoffs is not ideal. Unfortunately, Kristaps Porzingis just experienced this as he got exposed and suffocated by the Heat defense. In 30 minutes of action, he only managed to shoot one of his nine field goal attempts and none of his three-pointers found the end of the net. The Celtics big man ended the game with only six points.
Coach Joe Mazzulla had to find other ways for him to contribute to the Celtics offense. The first was giving them second chances with two offensive rebounds and starting breaks by grabbing six defensive boards. His passing off the post was also impeccable at times because he dropped four assists. The impact he brought to the squad was largely on the defensive end due to his two blocks and three steals.
Celtics' Big man gets blasted
Kristaps Porzingis' offensive mishaps were the ones that shined the most for Celtics fans. The faithful even had some unhinged reaction after the final buzzer sounded.
“THAT was Shitcraps Porzingis,” a user wrote.
Other members of the Celtics faithful were more analytical with their reactions, “A lot went wrong for Boston tonight, but overall, it's hard to survive this Kristaps Porzingis game. Can't think of a worse game for him since he joined the Celtics. 1-9 FG, with a +/- of -35 on the night.”
Some were just sick of seeing other players get undeserved hate, “Why is everyone on my timeline blaming Jayson Tatum who had 28 points on 50% shooting as if Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis didn’t shoot 5/21 from the field.”
What's the adjustment?
The Heat did good in utilizing schemes and foregoing their strategy of using the zone against the Celtics. Coach Erik Spoelstra switched his players a lot which prevented any of the Eastern Conference-leading team members from finding their footing. Coach Joe Mazzulla thinks that this was the reason why Porzingis could not pop off at all, via Noa Dazlell of SB Nation.
“They did a good job being physical, pushing catches higher, making it difficult to take advantage of those switches,” the Celtics head honcho wrote.
Furthermore, it was not only their point of attack that suffered. The Celtics also struggled in defending the perimeter. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro led the Heat to a historic shooting night. They sank 53.5% of their shots from three-point land.
Moreover, the Celtics also lost the rebounding battle. Mazzulla's squad only grabbed 39 while the Heat notched 40 of them. This is especially concerning given the talent and size advantage that they have.
Overall, this series will be defined by adjustments. The Jayson Tatum-led Celtics must bounce back.