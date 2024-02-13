Kristaps Porzingis received an important injury update ahead of the Boston Celtics game versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis isn't headed to the 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis, yet there's no denying that he's made a profound, winning impact on the C's this season.

The 28-year-old is averaging 20.4 points, seven rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in his first year in Beantown. The only real knock against his 2023-24 campaign has been his health, as Porzingis has already missed 14 games. Ahead of the Celtics' Tuesday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Porzingis is questionable with a lower back contusion.

All of Porzingis' absences aren't because he's completely unable to play, though. The Celtics have been very careful with his health and rest management—and for good reason. Porzingis has a lengthy injury history but is still one of the most versatile big men in the NBA. His post-up game and rim protection make him an invaluable piece for Boston. Having Porzingis available for the long run is clearly in the Celtics' best interest.

Just last Sunday, the Latvian star showed his worth by torching the Miami Heat with 25 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. Although he had to exit the game in the third quarter, which could cause him to sit out against Brooklyn, Porzingis later returned and helped seal Boston's 110-106 win with a crucial save off a miss from Celtics guard Jaylen Brown with less than 20 seconds remaining.

As for Tuesday, the Celtics have already beaten the Nets twice this season. Porzingis went a combined 10-14 from the field in those double-digit wins all the way back in November. The season series between the two divisional foes is nearly over, as Boston plays Brooklyn on both Tuesday and Wednesday night before heading into the All-Star break.