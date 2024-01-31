Kristaps Porzingis is glad to be back!

The Boston Celtics' starters are back in full force. Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum were available to get a win over Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers. Kristaps Porzingis joined in on the action too after getting cleared by the team's medical staff. Joe Mazzulla gave him more than meager minutes which the big man may have loved, via NBC Sports.

“I think it feels alright. It's not back to a hundred percent but a rolled ankle is something you could play through. Of course, I want to be there at every game, especially at home. It stings every time I have to wear a suit or street clothes. I was happy to be back tonight,” Kristaps Porzingis declared.

The Celtics big man did not disappoint in his first game back. In 31 minutes of action, he managed to lead the team in rebounding by grabbing 12 boards. Porzingis also recorded 17 points along with two assists to round out the night. It is safe to say that he is back and ready to roll before the All-Star break. Other members of the Celtics also stepped up to get them their 37th win for the season.

How the Celtics escaped the Pacers

The Celtics started off hot and were running away with the game. They scored 36 points in the first quarter to the Pacers' 26 points. Jayson Tatum's squad would continue to bury them by going for 45 points in the second quarter which outgunned the opponents' 40 points.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers came back swinging after the halftime buzzer. They took advantage of the Celtics' weakest quarter and looked to take the game away from them by notching 37 points within 12 minutes. The last minutes of this matchup was when both sides were throwing haymakers while playing impeccable defense. However, the Celtics got away with the five-point win by winning the final quarter with their 23 points to the Pacers' 21.

Jayson Tatum had his handprints all over the offense. He knocked down 12 out of his 19 shots for 30 points. The Celtics star also led his team with seven assists. Tyrese Haliburton, on the other hand, did not back down. He had 13 points and 10 assists to help the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith played the role of their scoring machine by recording 26 points.