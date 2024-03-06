The Boston Celtics are the top team in the Eastern Conference, but on Tuesday, they went down in heartbreaking fashion against the #3 team in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics led by 20 points with a little over nine minutes remaining in the game, but the Cavaliers stormed back to get the win.
Tuesday's loss was a tough one to swallow for the Celtics. They led for pretty much the entire game and it wasn't very close for much of it. After leading 91-71 with 9:27 left, the Cavaliers finished the game on a 34-13 run to win the game 105-104.
Kristaps Porzingis talked to the media after the game, and while that one hurts for the Celtics, the word he used to describe the loss was “healthy.”
“It’s healthy for us,” Kristaps Porzingis said postgame. “We do have the feeling we’re pretty much going to win every game, we’re invincible… a little bit of that feeling is always there, it may be healthy, but it’s also healthy to get a loss here and there.”
Porzingis has a point. The Celtics have a large lead in the East on the next closest team and they have far and away the best record in the NBA. One loss isn't going to do any harm to this team right now, and if it ends up being a good lesson for the team, then that's definitely a good silver lining.
The Celtics clearly learned from this loss, and they will try to bounce back on Thursday as they hit the road to take on the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets.