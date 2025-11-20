The Dallas Cowboys were able to handle business on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders, but before then, something caught the eye of many people on their first offensive drive. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were on the sideline during the first drive, but on the second drive, they were both on the field.

It was noted that it was a coach's decision to have them sit out the first series, and Jerry Jones said that it had to do with an in-house issue. Pickens was asked about sitting in the first series, and he gave an answer that not many believed.

“Certain personnel. We kind of thought they were gonna come out in certain stuff. But they didn't. They started kinda hunching down on the run, so we started throwing it around a little bit,” Pickens said.

Days later, Lamb finally spoke out about why he and Pickens were not on the field to start the game, and it was because they missed curfew, according to Calvin Watkins of Dallas News.

“CeeDee Lamb said he & George Pickens missed curfew before the game at Las Vegas. The two were having dinner and a few drinks at Red Rock Casino. Lamb denied he was throwing up at the casino. He said it’s a disrespect to even suggest that. Lamb said he knows how to hold his liquor,” Watkins wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It seems like Lamb heard rumors of him puking in Vegas, and he wanted to go ahead and clear his name, while also telling the media the truth about what happened. On the bright side, both receivers had good games that night, so whatever they did during the weekend couldn't have affected them that much.

It's good to know that the situation is now put behind them and the Cowboys, and they can focus on their next matchup, which is the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles.