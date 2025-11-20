The Los Angeles Rams must gameplan against a surging perennial Pro Bowler in Baker Mayfield for Sunday. Yet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback acknowledges that the Rams are behind his ascension.

Mayfield arrived as damaged goods following his trade from Cleveland to Carolina. The Panthers ultimately released him during the 2022 season — painting the picture of an NFL flameout.

But the past first overall pick has thrown 86 total touchdown passes since his T.B. arrival. He brings 17 aerial touchdowns with three interceptions in tow to Inglewood Sunday night. Yet he feels he owes his newfound trajectory to the Rams after resurrecting his career late in the '22 season.

“There is no way for me to sugarcoat it — it was pivotal in my career and in my journey,” Mayfield told reporters Thursday. “It helped me find the fun in football again. It was instrumental, and I’m forever grateful for it.”

Tracing back to Baker Mayfield Rams run

Mayfield arrived on Dec. 6, nearly 48 hours before facing the Las Vegas Raiders for a Thursday Night game.

He immediately won over the “Rams House” by leading this epic two-minute drill to win the game.

Down six with 1:41 to go backed up your own two-yard line? @bakermayfield was feeling dangerous. 😤 pic.twitter.com/gDuUL1QsZH — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2022

Mayfield went 22-of-35 for 230 yards and one touchdown that evening, leading the 17-16 win to snap a long losing streak for L.A. He showed he could dive into a Sean McVay offense in short timing.

Yet that wasn't his only highlight game in a Rams uniform. He shredded the Denver Broncos for 24-of-28 passing with 230 yards and two touchdowns on Christmas Day — fueling the 51-14 rout.

Mayfield put together the kind of tape that landed him with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. The Bucs watched him tossed 28 touchdowns with 10 picks in his debut, leading them to the NFC South title.

The Bucs' franchise QB now walks back into the place that rejuvenated his career. He'll share the field with former teammate and aspiring Most Valuable Player candidate Matthew Stafford. While also seeing some familiar faces who helped bury his Cleveland and Carolina experience.