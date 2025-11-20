President Donald Trump criticized the NFL's new kickoff rule during a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” His comments apparently didn't sit right with Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, who delivered a message of his own to Trump.

While talking with media members on Thursday, Toub addressed the sitting President's comments by firing back with a rather snarky comment. The Chiefs' special teams coordinator and assistant head coach since 2018 blasted Donald Trump and claimed he hopes he hears the comment, according to Sports Radio 810 WHB.

“He doesn't even know what he's looking at. He has no idea what's going on. Take that for what it's worth. And I hope he hears it.”

#Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub on Donald Trump not liking the NFL’s new kickoff rule: “He doesn’t even know what he’s looking at. He has no idea what’s going on. Take that for what it’s worth. And I hope he hears it.” (🎥 @SportsRadio810)pic.twitter.com/kftY1tbWWF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2025

Trump became the first President since 1978 to attend a regular season NFL game when he made an appearance at the Week 10 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders two days before Veterans Day. He went to the game to attend the Commanders' “Salute to Service” event, which was held at halftime.

On November 11, on Veterans Day, he called in for a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where Donald Trump spoke with Pat McAfee about the troops and football. It was during that time that Trump claimed he didn't like the new kickoff rule, which has actually been a common complaint from numerous fans.

The sitting President may or may not respond to Dave Toub. In the meantime, the Chiefs will focus on their Week 12 matchup, where they will take on the Indianapolis Colts. A win will snap their two-game losing streak, while a loss would drop Kansas City to a 5-6 record.