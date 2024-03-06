After a brutal end to an overall successful road trip, the Golden State Warriors are ready to shift their attention to a Wednesday night showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Chase Center. The Boston Celtics, however, are not so keen on moving past their Sunday shooting exhibition versus the Dubs, which saw the 48-12 squad annihilate their opponents, 140-88.
And the game didn't even feel that close. The C's X account is relishing in what many fans are calling a therapeutic moment and released a video highlighting almost 40 seconds of the afternoon-long decimation. It is expertly edited in a way to make the offensive onslaught appear as if it was literally uninterrupted. Though, to be fair, it did feel that way to those watching at home.
Celtics' 52-point win vs. Warriors could be symbolic of 2023-24 season
Perhaps the part that will sting most for Warriors fans is the soundbite of one of the broadcasters saying “they're just daring him to take a shot,” referring to Golden State's puzzling strategy to leave Jaylen Brown open behind the 3-point line. The three-time All-Star finished with a game-high 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting in just 22 minutes of action, while face of the franchise Jayson Tatum added 27 points of his own.
This one-sided victory felt like an emphatic statement to the entire league that this is Boston's time to finally be crowned the undisputed kings of the basketball world. A coronation has long been expected but was abruptly halted when the Warriors defeated the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. It seems almost poetic that on its way to this ultimate throne, the team would have to exorcise its demons versus Golden State.
And by the looks of what transpired over the weekend, a great burden might have just been lifted from these players' shoulders. Though, the Celtics social media department should also be careful not to fire up the Warriors too much.
A battled-tested group like Golden State knows how to masterfully use anything as a source of motivation and will surely not forget being completely embarrassed in TD Garden.