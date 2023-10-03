Center Kristaps Porzingis needed something new. He was stuck on a struggling Washington Wizards team last season that had high hopes but, instead, was more interested in rebuilding than competing. Yet, he got the change he desired this offseason, as he was shipped to the Boston Celtics in a massive three-team trade.

Now, Porzingis is enjoying his fresh start in Beantown. During Media Day on Monday, the 2018 All-Star told the press that he's happy to be in Boston and that the city has made a good first impression.

“I'm very happy here so far,” Porzingis said. “I love the city and organization; everybody has welcomed me with open arms. I'm excited for the season.”

The Latvian center is also glad that he's once again healthy, as injury issues have plagued him for most of his career. Just this summer, he was shut down for the FIBA World Cup due to a foot issue that left him devastated.

“It hurt my soul [to not play for Latvia],” he admitted. “But I know it was the right decision.”

Fortunately, Kristaps Porzingis is feeling better after resting and is on track to participate in training camp. He even quelled any injury worries during Media Day by announcing that he was good to go.

“[My foot] is feeling great,” KP said. “No limitations…Perfectly fine and ready to go.”

The 7-foot-3 big man should make an immediate impact for the C's, as his versatile skill set is hard to find elsewhere in the NBA. He can connect from deep, post up, protect the rim, and work the pick-and-roll all while shooting an efficient percentage. For example, during his 2022-23 campaign, he averaged a career-high 23.2 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting from the field.

If Porzingis can have a similar season this year, the Celtics should have one of the best starting rotations in the entire league. And to make Boston fans even happier, the first-year Celtic even left Media Day with an optimistic declaration:

“Hopefully I'm here for a long, long time.”