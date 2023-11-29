Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is not worried about the calf injury he recently sustained against the Magic.

The Boston Celtics are currently trying to figure out a way to keep up their impressive level of production so far on the 2023-24 NBA season without the services of big man Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis suffered a calf injury last week against the Orlando Magic that has already caused him to miss two Celtics games and is expected to keep him out for at least another week, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic, but the big man doesn't seem to think that the injury is anything significant in the long-term.

Recently, Porzingis spoke on the injury and his words are sure to ease the concerns of Celtics fans everywhere.

“That’s good news. It’s nothing serious,” said Porzingis, per Taylor Snow. “Already making good progress and feeling better.”

Porzingis was officially diagnosed with a low-grade calf strain, per Snow.

When he's been healthy, Porzingis has looked every bit the part of the unicorn-like talent that the Celtics were hoping for when they traded for him this past summer. He and fellow splashy offseason acquisition Jrue Holiday have assimilated into their new threads quite nicely, and the team currently sits with the best record in the entire NBA at 13-4 as a result, with Porzingis already establishing a lethal duo with guard/forward hybrid Jaylen Brown as well as some nice synergy with the head of the snake in superstar Jayson Tatum.

Injuries were always going to be the main concern with Porzingis considering his storied history in that department; however, thankfully, it appears that this calf strain won't keep him out very long.