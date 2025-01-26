The Boston Celtics bounced back from their embarrassing blowout loss against the Los Angeles Lakers to pick up a 122-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Ahead of the game, Jaylen Brown was credited with providing his team with a motivational quote on the white board in their locker room, but after the game, Brown denied doing so.

While the C's are still in second place in the Eastern Conference, they haven't looked like their dominant selves as of late, as they have posted just an 11-9 record over their past 20 games. Before this game, a quote popped up in Boston's locker room that was believed to be Brown's doing; “We want to make sure we come together and look each other in the eye and put our best foot forward. You see a lot of teams that won't do that.” However, Brown claimed he wasn't responsible for this quote.

“I didn’t write that up there,” Brown said, per Adam Himmelsbach. “I don’t know who did. I’m not even sure if I said that. They’re just putting words in my mouth. Whatever it takes to help inspire the team or whatever gets it done. But I don’t know where that came from.”

“One of my favorite quotes is, ‘Winter always turns to spring.' No matter what, when things are not going your way, just stay the course and the tide will turn. We’ve had enough experience to know what that looks like.”

Jaylen Brown, Celtics looking to break recent streak of inconsistency

Considering how he's one of the leaders of the Celtics, it wouldn't have been much of a surprise to find out Brown was responsible for this quote. It turns out he wasn't, though, and he instead offered a different quote that he thinks sums up the situation the C's find themselves in right now. And while the cold winter is still raging on in Boston, spring could be just around the corner for them.

Continuing to receive strong play from Brown, who is averaging 23 points per game, despite seeing his shooting percentages drop this season (45.2% from the field and 32% from three) is going to be key for Boston. Brown was one of several players to deliver the goods for the C's on Saturday against the Mavs, and if they can continue putting together consistent outings as a team, the Celtics will once again emerge as arguably the top team in the entire league.