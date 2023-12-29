Kristaps Porzingis and the Celtics predicted the inevitable downfall of the Pistons.

The Boston Celtics pulled a remarkable comeback win against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. The Celtics' 128-122 victory extended the Pistons' losing streak to a whopping 28 games. Kristaps Porzingis shined in the matchup and made a bold claim about Boston's belief in Detroit's fall.

Kristaps Porzingis and the Celtics knew they would come back against an inexperienced Pistons team

The Celtics were down by nearly 20 points at halftime on Thursday night, but the team believed they would come back. This is what Porzingis said about Boston's mindset at halftime:

“We knew. Even without words being said,” Porzingis admitted, per Jay King. The star center claimed the team knew the second half would be a “war.” The matchup was indeed a tough battle.

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons came out firing on all cylinders, but they could not hold on to their momentum from the first half. Detroit's defense lightened up and the Celtics caught fire. Thus, Boston was able to complete a roaring comeback.

Kristaps Porzingis led Boston with 35 points and eight rebounds on the night. Meanwhile, his partner-in-crime Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, dished 10 assists, and grabbed seven boards. The Celtics out-shot the Pistons by nearly 20% on the free-throw line.

Moreover, Boston held their turnovers to 12 compared to Detroit's 18. Ultimately, the Celtics' focus and determination allowed them an impressive win.

Detroit's misery continues after the Celtics handed them their 28th consecutive loss. The hope of the Pistons snapping their losing streak against one of the best teams in the NBA quickly turned to dust. Still, Detroit has the opportunity to clean themselves up.

As for the Celtics, they hope to continue their dominant 2023-24 run, as the team is now on a four-game win streak.