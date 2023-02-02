It has been four years since Kyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets, but as everyone knows, Beantown is an unforgiving city.

Celtics fans reminded Irving of that on Wednesday as they savagely booed him during his pregame introductions against Boston. And the mockery didn’t stop there, especially as the home team blew out the visitors 139-96.

With the game over and the Celtics just letting the clock run out in the fourth quarter, the fans at TD Garden started chanting “Kyrie sucks.” It reverberated throughout the whole arena, and there’s no way Irving wouldn’t have heard it.

Unfortunately for Kyrie Irving, he couldn’t do anything about it, not after the team he moved to got embarrassed by his former squad. It definitely sucks to be in that position.

The Celtics faithful really made sure to let Irving feel he’s not welcome in Boston. Even before the game started, a video went viral showing fans stomping on his Celtics jersey.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
jayson tatum, jaylen brown, boston celtics

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown’s latest feat vs. Nets never seen in NBA history

David Yapkowitz ·

Kyrie Irving

Nets star Kyrie Irving’s immediate reaction to embarrassing blowout loss vs. Celtics

Paolo Songco ·

Kyrie Irving Nets Celtics

Two biggest areas Nets must upgrade after 10th straight loss to Celtics

Erik Slater ·

The Nets have one more game scheduled against the Celtics this season, on March 3 at TD Garden once again. Sure enough, Kyrie will be hoping to get his revenge by that time, especially since Boston has dominated the series so far and has won all three games they have played this 2022-23.

With Kevin Durant set to return to the Nets soon, at least Irving will get some much-needed help as he looks to take one win against his former team and avoid a sweep. He shouldn’t expect the boos to stop, though.