It has been four years since Kyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets, but as everyone knows, Beantown is an unforgiving city.

Celtics fans reminded Irving of that on Wednesday as they savagely booed him during his pregame introductions against Boston. And the mockery didn’t stop there, especially as the home team blew out the visitors 139-96.

With the game over and the Celtics just letting the clock run out in the fourth quarter, the fans at TD Garden started chanting “Kyrie sucks.” It reverberated throughout the whole arena, and there’s no way Irving wouldn’t have heard it.

Celtics fans started a “Kyrie sucks” chant at the end of their blowout win over the Nets 😬 pic.twitter.com/KoCHZ7OxpC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 2, 2023

Unfortunately for Kyrie Irving, he couldn’t do anything about it, not after the team he moved to got embarrassed by his former squad. It definitely sucks to be in that position.

The Celtics faithful really made sure to let Irving feel he’s not welcome in Boston. Even before the game started, a video went viral showing fans stomping on his Celtics jersey.

Celtics fans stomping on Kyrie Irving’s jersey before tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/DLstYGE8ja — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 2, 2023

The Nets have one more game scheduled against the Celtics this season, on March 3 at TD Garden once again. Sure enough, Kyrie will be hoping to get his revenge by that time, especially since Boston has dominated the series so far and has won all three games they have played this 2022-23.

With Kevin Durant set to return to the Nets soon, at least Irving will get some much-needed help as he looks to take one win against his former team and avoid a sweep. He shouldn’t expect the boos to stop, though.