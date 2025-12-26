The New York Giants' offensive line is set for a downgrade in Week 17. Star left tackle Andrew Thomas will miss his third game of the year when the Giants face the Las Vegas Raiders in their final road game of the year.

Thomas has been questionable throughout the week while dealing with a hamstring injury. The 2022 All-Pro was officially downgraded to out on the Giants' official Week 17 injury report after missing three consecutive practices.

Thomas' last absence came in Week 2, when he remained sidelined while recovering from the foot injury that ended his 2024 campaign. Veteran James Hudson III started the first two games in Thomas' stead, but was infamously benched in Week 2 for committing four penalties on the Giants' opening drive of the game.

Hudson has not played a single offensive snap since Week 2 and has been surpassed on the depth chart by rookie Marcus Mbow. Mbow has played 125 snaps at left tackle on the year ahead of his first career start.

The Giants' makeshift tackle tandem of Mbow and Jermaine Eluemunor would have had their hands full in Week 17 against Raiders star edge-rusher Maxx Crosby, who has played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in six of his last seven games while lining up all over the field. Crosby, however, was a surprise scratch after reportedly storming out of the team facility on Friday.

Las Vegas is officially resting Crosby due to his lingering knee issue, which the defensive end wanted to play through. Regardless, conspiracies will surface with the team benching its best player for the “Tank Bowl,” particularly after he openly admitted he did not care about the No. 1 pick.

The Raiders were already a bottom-10 pass-rushing team with Crosby, who accounts for 10 of their 27 sacks.