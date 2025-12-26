The Green Bay Packers will have a different quarterback under center for their final regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens. The team has officially ruled out Jordan Love with a concussion and intends to give Malik Willis his first start of the year.

Love exited the Packers' Week 16 game against the Chicago Bears early after hitting his head on the turf and did not return to the game. He has logged limited practices all week, but remained in concussion protocol. The team officially ruled him out on Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Clearing concussion protocol would have always been tricky, but the Packers' decision to sit Love should come as no surprise. Green Bay clinched a playoff berth with the Detroit Lions' shocking loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day, giving it no incentive to rush its starting quarterback.

With Love being ruled out, the Packers and Ravens are both in line to play with backup quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson is currently doubtful to play in the must-win game and has not practiced all week.

Article Continues Below

Willis was also questionable all week after falling on his throwing shoulder late in the loss. He appeared to trend in the wrong direction by missing Wednesday's practice, but returned for a limited session on Thursday.

Willis has just five career starts to his name, including two with the Packers. He started a pair of games in relief of Love in 2024 and won both games, collecting early victories over the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans.

Although Love could return in Week 18, the Packers' final two regular season games could be a showcase for Willis. While the Liberty alum did not pan out with the Titans, he has impressed with his opportunities in Green Bay enough for some to believe he has starting potential.

Willis is set to hit unrestricted free agency in the 2026 offseason, making the Packers' Week 17 game against the Ravens a pivotal moment in his career.