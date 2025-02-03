The Chicago Bulls finally made a big move regarding Zach LaVine on Sunday night as a trade sent their star player to the Sacramento Kings. The Bulls did need to free up a couple of roster spots to finalize the trade, and they have now done just that. In order to free up those spots, the Bulls decided to waive both Torrey Craig and Chris Duarte. There were some rumors about the Bulls potentially getting rid of Tre Jones, who they just acquired in this trade, to free up space, but that did not end up being the case.

“The Bulls are waiving Torrey Craig and Chris Duarte to complete the trade for Zach LaVine, which is now official,” Julia Poe said in a post.

Zach LaVine was at the center of trade rumors for multiple seasons, and he is now officially gone. This was a big move by the Bulls, and it doesn't sound like they are done.

“Follow-up: The Bulls are attempting to make this a busy week and the LaVine trade is only the first on a laundry list of deals the front office will attempt to complete by Thursday,” Julia Poe said in a post.

So far, the only move the Bulls have made is the Zach LaVine trade. Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, and Zach Collins are now joining the Bulls, while LaVine, Torrey Craig, and Chris Duarte are gone.

“Zach has been a cornerstone for this organization and the city,” Arturas Karnisovas, EVP – Basketball Operations for the Chicago Bulls said, according to an article from NBA.com. “He truly embraced what it means to be a Bull. His work ethic and passion for the game have been inspiring. During his time here, he not only grew as a player but also started a family, and we watched him develop into the person he is today. We also sincerely thank Chris and Torrey for their professionalism and contributions. Our organization is extremely appreciative of everything each of these guys have given to the team.”

Both Craig and Duarte have not seen the court much this season for the Bulls. Craig has appeared in just nine games this season as he has been battling some injury trouble. He averaged 12.6 minutes per game in those nine contests and also averaged 6.9 points per game.

Duarte appeared in 17 games this season and he averaged 4.4 MPG and 2.1 PPG.

It really happened. The Bulls have traded away Zach LaVine after multiple years of speculation, and the team is reportedly looking to do more before the trade deadline comes later this week.