After missing all of December with a foot and shoulder injury, respectively, Philadelphia Eagles fans have been waiting with bated breath to learn when Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter would take the field next.

Fortunately, some good news came for Eagles fans on that front on the Friday before the team's Week 17 clash with the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, only one of the two Pro Bowlers will be back on the field on Sunday, with the other still needing a little more time before he can return, as reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.

“Lane Johnson (foot) and Nakobe Dean (hamstring) have been ruled out for Week 17 in Buffalo,” Zangero wrote. “Jalen Carter, A.J. Brown, Landon Dickerson are all good to go.”

Arguably the most dominant defensive tackle playing on a rookie-scale contract in the NFL, Carter's presence has been sorely missed in the middle of Vic Fangio's defense, with the Los Angeles Chargers specifically taking advantage of his absence with multiple QB runs up the middle on Monday Night Football. While Jordan Davis has stepped up in Carter's absence, playing at a Pro Bowl level even if he wasn't recognized, getting him back into a rotation that also features Moro Ojomo and Brandon Graham will be a major win for the Birds.

And as for Johnson? Well, with the NFC East already locked up and the third seed more or less Philadelphia's unless the Chicago Bears fall apart, it makes sense to play things slow with the best right tackle in the game. Though Fred Johnson isn't on the same level as Lane, another week, or even two, of the once and former Eagle protecting Jalen Hurts is a much better outcome than the former fourth overall pick suffering a setback that knocks him out of playoff eligibility.