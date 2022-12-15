By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The NBA recently mixed things up with their annual awards, plugging in names like Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon on some of the most prestigious individual plums. It’s understandably caused quite a stir with various fans vocal about their thoughts on the sweeping changes. Add NBA veterans Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford to that list.

Crawford initially had a different gripe on the NBA awards. The 20-year NBA journeyman hoped that the revisions would create some traction to get Kobe Bryant as the new NBA logo.

Since we’re naming things, let’s make Kobe the new logo. Thanks in advance‼️ — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) December 13, 2022

Lou Williams responded to said tweet, bringing up an “elephant in the room”. It’s an obvious reference to the fact that both players weren’t considered for the Sixth Man of the Year award, which instead was named after Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek. Crawford and Williams are tied for the most wins of the 6MoY award with three apiece, both doing so with two different franchises.

Wanna address the elephant in the room or na bro? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/l5gRaM2pXO — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) December 13, 2022

Crawford responded to Williams with approval, with neither addressing the topic directly. But it’s clear that deep down they felt slighted by the result.

🤣🤣🤣. Talk that talk king!!!! https://t.co/MgsAo6FYHU — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) December 14, 2022

It’s not like John Havlicek was a bad choice. He’s a Hall of Famer, 8-time NBA champion, and 13-time All-Star. Most relevant to the Sixth Man of the Year award nod is the fact that he came off the bench for the Celtics in his first seven seasons, being named an All-Star in the four years leading up to his eventual transition to starter in his eighth campaign.

While he’s more than worthy, Lou Williams claims Havlicek doesn’t represent the spirit of the award given that the Celtics swingman was a bona fide superstar and not a super-sub off the bench like Sweet Lou and JCrossover were.