The Boston Celtics always seem to have some sort of drama surrounding them, and that's remained true this offseason, even though they managed to win the 2024 NBA Finals. If you ask Lou Williams, he thinks there's something fishy going on with the NBA as a whole when it comes to their treatment of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum and Brown have turned themselves into one of the top duos in the NBA during their time together on the Celtics, and yet, it seems like everyone around the league has been trying to break them up for years. Williams points to Brown's exclusion from Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics and Steve Kerr opting to hold Tatum out of full games during the Olympics as the two latest examples that support his case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sideline Sources (@sidelinesources)

Is Lou Williams' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown take accurate?

Prior to their title win in 2024, Tatum and Brown had seen tons of rumors swirl about their partnership in Boston. Brown in particular was subjected to his fair share of trade rumors, while folks openly wondered whether or not Tatum was the superstar he was believed to be. Still, they managed to overcome all the chatter about them and win a title.

You'd figure that would have stopped all the hubbub surrounding them, but it hasn't. Brown wasn't happy to be left off Team USA's roster, and folks everywhere have been bashing Kerr for not playing Tatum much during the Olympics. Both guys have managed to brush off these issues, but it feels like the narrative surrounding everyone trying to split these guys up is still hanging around them.

Williams certainly believes that's the case, as he noted how superstar duos prior to Tatum and Brown haven't been treated in a similar way. Maybe people are simply worried about them running the league for the next few years, but regardless, the storylines surrounding their time with the Celtics has certainly been confusing.

Whatever the case may be, you can bet Tatum and Brown are both going to be extremely motivated entering the 2024-25 campaign, even though they just won their first championship together. And if these narratives surrounding them persist, it could end up being bad news for the rest of the league, as these two are already good enough without people doubting them.