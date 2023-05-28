Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Malcolm Brogdon could miss out the Boston Celtics’ crucial Game 7 against the Miami Heat as he continues to recover from his forearm injury.

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year landed on the injury report once again with a “questionable” label, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. Brogdon was sidelined on Saturday for Game 6 due to the right forearm strain that has been bothering him since Game 5. He was also listed as questionable prior to the contest, but unfortunately, he was unable to recover in time for the showdown.

Of course it remains possible for Brogdon to suit up on Monday at TD Garden. Perhaps the extra rest he got with his recent absence will be able to put him in a better position to play. However, if he’s unable to get to 100 percent and his forearm continues to be an issue, it’s unlikely the Celtics will play him.

Considering how crucial Game 7 is, Boston understands that there is no room for mistake for them.

Malcolm Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 48.4 percent shooting throughout the 2022-23 season. In the 2023 NBA Playoffs, he’s putting up 12.6 points, 3.7 boards and 3.1 dimes. He has been a key backup for Boston, so his absence was really felt by the team in Game 6 when they almost blew their 13-point lead and collapsed before Derrick White saved the season for them.

Of course hopes are high that Brogdon would be given the greenlight to play in Game 7. With the momentum swinging in the Celtics’ favor, having a healthy Brogdon and a complete roster could very well improve their chances of completing the 3-0 comeback against the Heat.