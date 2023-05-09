Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Boston Celtics are preparing for a pivotal Game 5 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. The Sixers scratched and clawed to a Game 4 victory to tie the series, shifting the pressure back onto the Celtics to protect home court. Before the matchup, Malcolm Brogdon had some choice words for the Celtics mentality heading into Game 5.

"It's a desperation mindset for us tonight. We have to have this one." Malcolm Brogdon on Game 5 of the Celtics vs. Sixers matchup. (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/XLbqaWNQ2f — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

“We’re always encouraged…there is frustration, there is anger…it’s a desperation mindset for us tonight, we have to have this one.”

Brogdon asserts that the Celtics are focused and ready to go, viewing Tuesday’s Game 5 as a must-win scenario. It makes sense, as if the Celtics lose, they will be down 3-2 and on the brink of elimination as they head back to Philadelphia.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Sixers took Game 4 behind great performances from James Harden and Joel Embiid. Harden had 42 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds, while Embiid had 34 points and 13 rebounds. When these two stars are playing at this level, the Sixers can compete with anyone in the league.

Luckily for the Celtics, they are also major NBA Finals contenders when they play at the top of their game. They will need to do so in Game 5, and would love a huge performance from Jayson Tatum.

Tatum had a solid outing in Game 4, but he had to do so with frantic play late in the game after starting the contest extremely slow. Tatum will hope to start much faster in Game 5.

It will certainly be an entertaining Game 5 and reveal a lot for the remainder of the Celtics vs. Sixers series. If Malcolm Brogdon can give any indication, expect the Celtics to come out with intensity from the tip-off.