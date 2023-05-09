The Philadelphia 76ers managed to tie up their best-of-seven semifinal series against the Boston Celtics at two games apiece Sunday night and were guided to victory by the miraculous efforts of their star tandem of James Harden and Joel Embiid. Looking to secure their second consecutive win, Doc Rivers and company already have the challenging task of trying to do so whilst on the road at TD Garden. What makes this mission all the more daunting is that they may be forced to try and accomplish such a feat without the services of their MVP big in tow.

With this, the question on every Sixers fan’s mind: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Celtics

As has been the case all throughout the 2022-23 campaign, Joel Embiid has been a major catalyst in the Sixers’ successes during their current postseason run. Logging 36.6 minutes a night, the star center is posting impressive per-game averages of 23.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.7 blocks while shooting 45.2% from the field.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unfortunately, however, Embiid has been severely hobbled with a left knee injury sustained during Philadelphia’s first-round bout against the Brooklyn Nets.

Said ailment has already forced him to miss two games in this year’s playoffs as a result and, heading into Tuesday’s showdown in Boston, it appears he’s at risk of adding on a third to this list as he’s currently listed as “questionable” for the contest, as per the league’s official injury report.

Joel Embiid being relegated to the sidelines would certainly serve as a massive blow for this Sixers team, especially when considering he just registered a monstrous 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists performance in Game 4’s triumph. Should he be ruled out for the affair, Doc Rivers will likely turn to Paul Reed to fill in as the club’s starting pivot.

Luckily for Philly, such a lineup has managed to go undefeated to this point in the postseason.

However, until more updates are provided, regarding the question of whether or not Joel Embiid will be playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is still unknown.