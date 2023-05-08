The NBA Playoffs continue as the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) visit the Boston Celtics (57-25) for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Action tips off Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia evened the series at 2-2 thanks to their 116-115 win in Game 4. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Celtics Game 5 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the 76ers-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: 76ers-Celtics Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +7 (-106)

Boston Celtics: -7 (-114)

Over: 214 (-108)

Under: 214 (-112)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Celtics

TV: TNT

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

*See how to watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Philadelphia survived a late push from Boston and outlasted the Celtics 116-115 in overtime to even the series heading into Game 5. The 76ers received just 11 points from their bench but used 76 points from their dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden to propel them to victory. After dropping Game 3 at home, the 76ers got a much-needed win to tie the series before it heads back to Boston. Still, the 76ers didn’t receive much production from their role players and conceded 17 threes to Boston. Given the age and conditioning of both Joel Embiid and James Harden, the 76ers likely need a big night from one of their role players if they want to cover as sizable underdogs in Game 5.

James Harden was masterful yet again in Game 4 as he recorded his second 40-point game of the series. Harden finished with 42 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. Additionally, was incredibly efficient on both ends of the floor, nailing 16/23 shots including 6/9 threes. Harden proved his clutchness in the win, hitting a floater with 16 seconds left to tie the game in regulation and later nailing the go-ahead three-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime. Still, Harden’s inconsistency remains something to keep in mind heading into Game 5. Although he dropped two 40-point games in the series, he also recorded two games with less than 17 points. He shot just 5/28 in those games – a worrisome line for 76ers’ backers.

For as good as Harden was in Game 4, Joel Embiid was arguably just as important. The clearly-hobbled Embiid finished just 11/26 from the floor but nailed 12 free throws to finish with 34 points. He additionally controlled the glass, grabbing 13 rebounds. That marked the second consecutive 30-point, 13-rebound game for the 2023 MVP. While Embiid’s health remains a concern, he has now proven the ability to maintain stellar production as Boston has no real answer for him.

The X-factor for the 76ers tonight is Tyrese Maxey. Maxey started the series hot with 26 points in their Game 1 win but since went ice-cold. He’s dropped 13, 13, and 14 in their last three games and hasn’t shot greater than 36% in either of his last two games. That being said, the 76ers need someone else to show up if they want to cover. Harden and Embiid will only get more worn down as the series progresses. Consequently, Maxey has to channel his Game 1 aggression on offense.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston outscored Philadelphia 24-15 in the fourth quarter to force overtime but didn’t even get a shot off in the final moments to drop Game 4. Still, the Celtics must be pleased with their road trip to Philly. They controlled Game 3 from start to finish – winning 114-102 before narrowly losing Game 4. That being said, the Celtics again gave up massive outings to both Joel Embiid and James Harden. While their defense remains a concern, the bigger concern lies in the play of their own stars. While neither Jayson Tatum nor Jaylen Brown played poorly in their Game 4 loss, the Celtics are still looking for a statement game from the two of them.

Tatum dropped 24 points and snagged 18 rebounds while Brown scored 24 points on 10/16 shooting in their Game 4 loss. While those were solid nights from Boston’s stars, it wasn’t the star-type performance many have come to expect. Aside from a Tatum 39-point effort in Game 1, neither star has eclipsed 30 this series. While Tatum continues to provide stellar defense and rebounding, Brown needs to take on a larger role if Boston wants to cover as heavy favorites in Game 5. That being said, Brown recorded three 30-point games in their opening round against Atlanta. Consequently, expect a statement performance from the 26-year-old in Game 5.

The X-factor for the Celtics tonight is combo guard Derrick White. White looked like the third piece to the puzzle in their opening-round series over the Hawks but has disappeared against the 76ers. He averaged 17.3 PPG against the Hawks but hasn’t eclipsed 15 against the 76ers.

Final 76ers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

After a monster win in Game 4, expect the 76ers to fall back to Earth and the Celtics to cruise in Game 5.

Final 76ers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -7 (-114)