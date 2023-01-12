Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind.

As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.

“I think every time you go out there and play and learn and get better, you build as a player. … I do think the continuous improvement has happened. The day that I don’t think that’s happening anymore is when I’ll probably walk away,” Cousins said, per Chris Tomasson of St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Continuous improvement may just be the right word to describe Kirk Cousins in the 2022 season. While he didn’t have the best year statistically speaking, he has still found ways to help the Vikings win games. Their numerous comeback victories and 13-4 record to clinch the NFC North speak volumes of the kind of work Cousins put in and the leadership he showed throughout the year.

Overall, Cousins recorded 29 passing touchdowns after completing 424 of his 643 passing attempts and throwing a total of 4547 passing yards. His work with the Vikings earned him another Pro Bowl berth, and deservingly so.

Clearly, Cousins doesn’t sound like a player who is ready to call it a career. And why would he? He just proved that he is still as capable as his peers and even better than the other highly-rated younger QBs in the league.