A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Boston Celtics left the Philadelphia 76ers absolutely shell-shocked in Game 2. The Celtics were out for some revenge after their shock Game 1 loss against the Sixers, and they responded with a 121-87 shellacking of Philly on the night that Joel Embiid made his return from injury.

Marcus Smart played his role in Boston’s blowout win, logging 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting, to go along with five rebounds, two assists, and a block in just 27 minutes of action. After a relatively light day in the office, Smart was seen snacking on a box of cereals during his post-game interview.

It wasn’t your typical box of the popular morning snack, though. Apparently, the Celtics stud thought it would be an opportune time to promote his own cereal brand, Wicked Smarts. When asked if he believed it was a good idea to be snacking right after the game, the former Defensive Player of the Year came back with an epic response:

“This actually is the smartest thing to be eating,” Smart said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“This actually is the smartest thing to be eating.” Marcus Smart was snacking on cereal with his face on the box after the Celtics’ Game 2 win vs. the Sixers 😂pic.twitter.com/9tUNjbtOQ0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 4, 2023

This is actually a smart move by Smart. He’s advertising his own cereal brand right after a massive win in the NBA Playoffs, and surely, this will generate a lot of buzz about his product.

More importantly, though, the Celtics destroyed the Sixers in Game 2 and they have now tied the series at 1-1. It was the perfect response to their shock loss in Game 1, and you can be sure that Smart and Co. will do everything in their power to carry this momentum into Game 3 on Friday.