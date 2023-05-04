Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid just can’t catch a break. After people questioned his MVP win on Tuesday, he ended up on the receiving end of another backlash following his Game 2 performance against the Boston Celtics.

Embiid returned to action after missing Game 1 of the series due to a knee injury. However, he’s obviously far from being 100 percent, as he recorded just 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field. Almost half of his score also came from the free throw line, going 7-of-8 from the charity stripe.

The newly crowned MVP was basically non-impactful in the contest, with the Celtics dominating and destroying the Sixers to the tune of a 121-87 win. It was a big contrast to Philly’s Game 1 display when James Harden exploded for 45 points without Embiid and led the team to the 119-115 victory.

Naturally, plenty of critics mocked Embiid and suggested that his presence was more detrimental to the team rather than being an advantage.

“Losing Game 2 after winning Game 1 isn’t surprising, but I feel like it’s more demoralizing when it happens like this in the game you get the MVP back in the lineup. If Joel had sat out here, it would’ve just been “got the split and will get Joel back,” one critic shared.

A second Twitter user said, “Been telling y’all the Sixers are better without Embiid. This is your ‘most valuable player’?”

“He’s not the MVP!!! Jokic is MVP and everyone knows it!!!! Joel Embiid is a Joke!!” a Nuggets fan (probably) added.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Thank you Joel Embiid for showing everybody that you don’t deserve that MVP. Choker,” a fourth commenter shared.

Here are more reactions to Embiid’s brutal showing:

https://twitter.com/NBAMemes/status/1653963869386346498

Joel Embiid is 1-9 vs. Celtics in his playoff career 😳 pic.twitter.com/X3Hz0ZuOrk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2023

Sixers in the 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/aG50QWVsMp — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 4, 2023

To be fair to Joel Embiid, he admitted that he won’t be at 100 percent for the next four to six weeks because of his recent knee injury. But then again, if that’s the case and based on what we’ve seen on Wednesday, the Sixers might want to consider on how can they utilize him better.