A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There was some doubt creeping up on the Boston Celtics after they allowed a Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers to steal away their home-court advantage by winning Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs second-round series. Well, Jayson Tatum and Co. blatantly restored any faith that was lost by completely blowing out the Sixers in Game 2 on Wednesday. It was exactly the type of response Celtics fans were hoping for after their shock loss in Game 1, and as expected, Boston delivered.

After their victory on Wednesday, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked to shed some light on his team’s reaction to their stunning loss in the series opener. Understandably so, Mazzulla revealed that his players were “angry” and “pissed” after losing at home to a shorthanded Sixers side in Game 1. The Celtics shot-caller also revealed that he liked how his team reacted to their defeat:

What have the last 48 hours been like for the Celtics? "Angry. Pissed." Did Joe like that? "Yes" pic.twitter.com/xv5jSjHNvu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 4, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

More importantly, though, the Celtics were able to translate their anger into a huge Game 2 performance. They knew they had to make amends for their Game 1 loss, and that’s exactly what they did on Wednesday night. It resulted in a 121-87 win in favor of Boston, as they now tie this series at 1-1.

This was the best type of response for the Celtics heading into Games 3 and 4 of this series, which will now shift to Philadelphia. Boston could not afford to lose this one, and they made sure not to give the Sixers a chance.

It’s now down to a best-of-5 series with Game 3 scheduled to tip off on Friday.