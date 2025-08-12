Fifty HBCU stars have been placed on the Black College Football Hall of Fame Player of the Year watchlist ahead of the start of the season. The Deacon Jones award, which will be announced during halftime of the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in February, is presented annually to the most outstanding football player from an HBCU. It is named after David “Deacon” Jones, who played as a defensive end for South Carolina State University and Mississippi Valley State University between 1958 and 1960. He was a transcendent defensive player in his era and aided in reshaping the way defensive ends play their game.

Last year, Virginia Union running back Jada Byers won the award. During his time at Virginia Union, Byers redefined excellence at the Division II level. Over four seasons, Byers amassed a school-record 5,311 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns, surpassing Andre Braxton’s previous mark of 5,008 career rushing yards. His dominance extended across the CIAA, where he led the conference in rushing and earned back-to-back CIAA Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2023 and 2024.

The full list is below.