Even though Jalen Hurts is a Super Bowl-winning QB, like Rodney Dangerfield, he seems not to get any respect.

According to The Athletic's QB Tiers, he can barely crack the top ten. Among the top 10 QBs, Hurts is tied for 9th along with CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans.

Furthermore, he falls behind the likes of Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert, and Jared Goff.

The No.1 QB on the list is Patrick Mahomes. However, some believe that Hurts deserves a better ranking, per Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice.

Kempski was able to get quotes from coaches for their perspectives on Hurts. A defensive coordinator said that Hurts has improved from the standpoint of helping to build the Eagles back into a prominent team.

“Jalen does everything the right way for how they have been built,” an offensive coordinator said. “I see him as a really good player on a team with a bunch of really good players.”

Additionally, Kempski refuted a coach's claim that Hurts hasn't been able to step up in crunch time, especially when running out of the pocket in two minutes.

“Name the games in which he failed to deliver a win in crunch time because the opposing team kept him in the pocket. And then, how do his failures in those moments compare with the quarterbacks ranked ahead of him?”

Also, ESPN put Hurts in the Top 10 of their QB rankings, once again at No.9.

The Eagles sees the greatness in Jalen Hurts, even if others don't

Despite the under appreciation, the Eagles recognize Hurts as their focal point. He's gone from being an obscure second round pick to a Super Bowl MVP.

Time after time, he has proven the naysayers wrong with his abilities and leadership as well as to perform under pressure. Thus, becoming a beloved figure in the City of Brotherly Love.

Also, former quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky put Hurts in the same sentence as Mahomes.

Instead of focusing on numbers, focus on where it counts, and that is impact.