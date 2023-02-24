Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum wasn’t afraid to admit that he took a bad shot when trying to clinch the game against the Indiana Pacers. In fact, he wasn’t afraid to cuss about how terrible it was either.

Following last night’s close win over Indiana, Tatum told reporters that his attempt to put the game away with less than 20 seconds in overtime was utter B.S.

“I shot a bull***t a** shot,” Tatum said.

While his fadeaway three-pointer was misguided, the 2023 All-Star Game MVP made up for his mistake by tracking the ball and tipping in Marcus Smart’s miss.

“It was late clock, so I knew [Smart] had to throw it up there,” Tatum continued. “You’re always taught as a kid that last-second shot, attack the glass, you never know what can happen.”

With Tatum’s putback, the Cs were able to hold on to a 142-138 victory and remain the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Although Tatum didn’t have a great game–which he said could’ve been from rust or still being “drunk” from vacation–he managed to put up 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Two-time All-Star Jaylen Brown also had 30 points of his own in the win, which helped put he and Tatum in rarified air.

Tatum and the rest of the Celtics can hopefully shake off all the cobwebs on Saturday night when they face off against a tough foe in the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston got the best of Philly at home earlier this season as the Green Team took them down twice at TD Garden, however the Sixers are an impressive 24-8 in their house.

With Philadelphia just three games behind Boston (and the Milwaukee Bucks even closer) in the Eastern Conference standings, tomorrow night’s showdown could be pivotal in the race for first place.