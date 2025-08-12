Tuskegee University is mourning the loss of junior student-athlete Macahri Washington Parker, who passed away on Monday. Parker, a dedicated mechanical engineering student, was a beloved member of the university's community, leaving an indelible mark on campus.

In a heartfelt statement, Dr. Mark A. Brown, Tuskegee University President and CEO, paid tribute to Parker. “We are heart-broken to learn of Macahri's passing,” said Dr. Brown. “We will come together to uplift his family and each other during this time. I encourage everyone to seek counseling as needed and lean on each other for support.”

Reginald Ruffin, Tuskegee University Athletic Director, also shared his kind words about Parker, highlighting his impact on the athletic program. “Macahri embodied what it means to be a Golden Tiger, hard-working, committed, and always willing to lead by example. His impact extended beyond the diamond into every space he entered on campus. Our entire athletics family mourns this tremendous loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Beyond his rigorous academic pursuits, Parker was a student orientation leader, helping new students find their way and feel at home at Tuskegee. He was also a passionate and committed member of the Tuskegee University baseball team, where his presence on and off the field was deeply valued. In addition to his on-campus involvement, Parker was a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, embodying the fraternity's principles of leadership and service.

Parker is remembered for his vibrant positivity, his unwavering dedication to his sport, and his strong leadership. He was a role model for his peers and teammates, leaving a lasting impact on Tuskegee University. The university has made it a priority to provide comprehensive support for its community during this difficult time.

Counseling and care services are available to Tuskegee students, faculty, and staff. These include TimelyCare, a 24/7 virtual counseling platform, as well as in-person counseling offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additionally, the Dean of the Chapel is available to provide spiritual support and guidance during these hours, offering a space for reflection and pastoral care.