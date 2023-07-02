It may have been brushed aside nationally amid the many shocking moves that have transpired this offseason, but the Boston Celtics trading Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies still feels surreal. After all, not only did Smart spend the first nine seasons of his career with the Celtics, but his passion — both for the game of basketball and to put on a Celtics jersey — made him the heart and soul of the team.

Of course, business is business. That being said, Smart was blindsided by the trade, believing himself to be safe prior to the move.

“I went to the gym next day to get my stuff, talked to Brad (Stevens) and Joe (Mazzulla),” Smart tells CLNS Media Bobby Manning, as he reiterates his surprise about being traded from the Grizzlies. “It was definitely shocking to find out that way, especially because the week before, I was already told we were good, there were no trade talks with me and we were good.”

But it’s all love & Brad knows that. We’ve had our talks. Over the years, we’ve had our moments, I grew up with Brad as well. My first year was his second year. It was definitely an emotional talk for him. But the love will always be there, and there’s no hard feelings” (2/2) — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) July 2, 2023

“I understand the business side of it, I’ve always been like that. I’m the first one to tell anyone, you can’t mix personal with business, it just doesn’t mix. I understand it’s a business. For me, it’s just the courtesy.”

One would think that the Celtics would have extended a courtesy call to Smart following the trade, even if they weren't going to make good on their word when they said that he was safe.

Still, it's good to see that Smart has no hard feelings for Celtics organization, or Celtics president Brad Stevens.