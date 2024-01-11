Marcus Smart's return to Boston will need to wait.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart was a huge fan favorite when he was with the Boston Celtics for nine seasons. So, it's no surprise that the TD Garden crowd was eagerly awaiting his return to Boston.

Unfortunately, the reunion may have to wait another year. Smart was diagnosed with a right ring finger injury and will miss approximately six weeks, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Grizzlies are visiting Boston on Sunday, February 4th, meaning Smart will likely miss out on his chance to play his former team.

🚨 BREAKING: Marcus Smart has sustained a severe right ring finger injury and will be sidelined for approximately 6 weeks, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/QBl8Uef0kA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2024

This isn't the first injury that's delayed a potential reunion either. In mid-November, the Celtics came to Tennessee and defeated the Grizzlies 102-100 in a nail-biter. Smart was sidelined during the contest due to a left foot sprain.

It's been a year of bad luck for the Grizzlies, as untimely diagnoses have plagued them. Just before the 2023-24 season began, center Steven Adams had season-ending knee surgery. More recently, Memphis star Ja Morant was ruled out for the rest of the year with a labrum tear in his shoulder. Now, Smart is injured once again while his Grizzlies sit at 14-23 overall.

Marcus Smart went back to the Grizzlies locker room with an apparent finger injury after making this three. Hope he’s alright 🙏pic.twitter.com/n3ZBq2MmZu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2024

Conversely, the Celtics have been rolling to start the 2023-24 campaign. They're 29-8 and in first place in the Eastern Conference. In addition, their offseason moves that included trading Smart and others for center Kristaps Porzingis have worked out thus far. The Latvian big man is averaging 19.8 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 53.3% from the field.

Perhaps the worst part for the Grizzlies is that things seemed to be turning around as of late. Once Morant returned from a 25-game suspension and Smart was healthy, Memphis started to play some of its best ball. The Grizzlies have won three games in a row against contending teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks.

But, it'll be difficult for the short-handed Grizzlies to overcome yet another injury. Meanwhile, the Celtics will try and avoid the injury bug as they prepare for a Thursday night showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.