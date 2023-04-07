A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Boston Celtics did not have the services of Marcus Smart on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors due to a neck injury. At this point, it sounds like the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is going to be out of action again for the Celtics when they battle the Raptors in a rematch on Friday night.

Marcus Smart injury status vs. Raptors

It was a left neck sprain that kept Smart out of Boston’s win against the Raptors in their previous game, and it seems like he could be sidelined again with the same problem on Friday. This is after the Celtics listed the 29-year-old as questionable in what is going to be their second-to-the-last game of the regular season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In other injury news, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard are all listed as questionable as well due to respective injuries, which could leave Boston with a depleted backcourt against Toronto. You would expect at least one or two out of these four guards to be available for Friday’s game, and whoever ends up playing is likely to log some heavy minutes against the Raptors.

It is worth noting that the Celtics are already locked in on the No. 2 seed in the East, so this is actually going to be a non-bearing game for them. The same is not the case for the Raptors, though, who are still neck-and-neck with the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed in the conference. Needless to say, a lot more will be riding for Toronto in Friday’s game as opposed to the Celtics.