Published November 24, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night on ESPN. In what was expected to be a tight contest, the Celtics have blown the game open, dropping 70 points in the first half. They lead 70-49 at the break. The stars are showing out in this one, but even Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is showing off his skills.

Midway through the first quarter with the Celtics already up 22-14, Smart took off in transition. He went between his legs to himself to cross up Luka Doncic and got by him for the layup. The move sent NBA fans into a frenzy online as the Celtics cruise.

At halftime, Smart has five points and six assists, including this pretty dime to Jayson Tatum.

Tatum leads all scorers at the break with 23 points on 6-for-12 from the floor. Doncic leads the Mavs and has been incredibly efficient, hitting nine of 13 shots. However, the rest of his team has struggled to show up.

The Celtics have 18 assists already as they continue to show off how good they are offensively this year. The biggest knock, and reason, they lost the NBA Finals last year was their inability to run good offense and get quality shots against the Golden State Warriors.

This season, the Celtics lead the NBA in offensive efficiency and are second in overall scoring at over 119 points per game. The Mavs are one of the best defensive teams in the league, making what the Celtics are doing in this game that much more impressive.

Boston is looking to improve upon their league-best 13-4 record.