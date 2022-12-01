Published December 1, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Actress Nia Long finally broke her silence regarding the Ime Udoka cheating scandal that rocked the NBA. The Boston Celtics head coach was suspended indefinitely for alleged indiscretions at the workplace. As TMZ reported, Long was not happy with the role the Celtics organization played in the ordeal.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face,” Long said. “When the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public… I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

It is very disheartening to learn that no one from the organization has reached out to Long. It’s hard to believe that Brad Stevens, Wyc Grousbeck or anyone else called to provide some support. As Long pointed out, if the goal was to protect the women, which the Celtics stated, you would assume that would include Long. That does not appear to be the case, as this became a very public fiasco.

Despite Udoka being suspended, Boston hasn’t missed a beat. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla seems to have been ready for the job. The Celtics have an NBA-best 18-4 record. Jayson Tatum has upped his game to an MVP-type level. Jaylen Brown has become a prominent, consistent scorer.

The Celtics’ inefficiency offensively was their biggest problem last season. They now lead the NBA in just about every metric offensively. Nevertheless, the human element of this story cannot be ignored.