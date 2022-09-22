Nia Long tweets go viral amidst Ime Udoka scandal with Celtics

The details on Ime Udoka’s previously “unspecified violation” of the Boston Celtics’ policy has been revealed, and it has the whole NBA Twitter posting about Nia Long.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, “Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.” This is a big issue for the franchise since it is a violation of the code of conduct they have.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Udoka has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long for a long time now. While it is uncertain if they are still together–including when Udoka had the relationship with the said female team staff member–it didn’t stop people from pointing out how the Celtics head coach made a big mistake.

Ime Udoka and Nia Long started dating in 2010 and had a child in 2011. They also got engaged in 2015, and while they didn’t seem to have a plan to get married, they have been supportive of each other. In fact during the 2022 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors, Long was even seen dancing around in celebration.

The details of the issue are murky and it would be wrong to jump into conclusions. However, as what the reaction on Twitter have shown, it is certainly not a good look for Udoka.

It remains to be seen how the Celtics plan to discipline Udoka, though a suspension has been mentioned with the team yet to decide on the length.