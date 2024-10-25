The NBA is full of 3-point specialists, but what if it welcomed 4-point specialists? Another scoring boundary probably isn't finding its way to the Association, however, if it did, Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard would dominate. The Celtics' 122-102 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night provided proof of that.

The C's were up 98-73 near the end of the third quarter after Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas scored inside the paint. Instead of heading into the fourth quarter satisfied, Pritchard let an inbound pass from Celtics star Jaylen Brown roll a bit before launching a shot from way behind halfcourt with 0.2 seconds on the clock. The heave banked off the backboard and went in, yet the wild shot was just a few tenths of a second late, per CLNS Media.

“I just tried to get it out as fast as possible and I feel like we probably should've had more time on the clock because [Valanciunas] finished it and I feel like some time ran off,” Pritchard recalled. “Give us 0.5 [seconds] and we have a chance.”

This type of long-distance attempt is becoming rare across the league. Many players refuse to take them because they don't want to see their shooting percentages decline as a result of an improbable shot. Pritchard doesn't abide by that way of thinking and he's demonstrated that throughout his career. Most notably, he drained a pair of half-court buzzer-beaters in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Despite Pritchard's reputation as a fearless shooter, the Oregon native is all for instituting a new rule from the G League that would qualify “end-of-period heaves” as a team's field goal attempt. This would protect players' statistics and allow for more unlikely and exciting buzzer-beaters.

“I think they should implement that in the NBA,” Pritchard stated. “It's obviously not a normal 3-point shot so some guys don't take it because it might hurt their percentages. I don't worry about the percentage of it because it can change the whole momentum of a game. It's not a bad rule to maybe look at.”

What new NBA rule is Payton Pritchard pushing for?

G League aside, Pritchard believes the NBA must look elsewhere for another new rule. After the Celtics improved to 2-0, he told reporters that the league should consider adding a 4-point line.

“I honestly think that past halfcourt, they should think about adding it as a 4-point play,” Pritchard said. “I mean, it could be interesting. I've seen rules overseas where they have a 4-point line. I don't think we'll ever do that necessarily … I don't know, it's interesting to think about.”

The Philippine Basketball Association, BIG3, and the WNBA All-Star Game have all dabbled with a 4-point shot. While it would be difficult to introduce to the NBA, it would greatly benefit the C's. Pritchard loves launching from downtown, even though he doesn't prepare for it outside of games.

“Never,” he answered when asked if he practices full-court heaves. “It's just like a moment. I really just believe I can make it. That's half the battle.”

His confidence was palpable on Thursday, as the backup guard recorded 15 points off the bench while connecting on five of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. Boston's terrific tandem of Brown and Jayson Tatum still led the way, combining for 52 points and 19 rebounds. The starting five for the rebuilding Wizards only managed 51 points and 17 rebounds altogether.

On Saturday night, Pritchard and company will take their talents to Michigan to face the Detroit Pistons. And if the Celtics ever have the ball far from the basket with a little time remaining, count on Pritchard letting off a long-distance shot to rally his squad, regardless of shooting percentages.