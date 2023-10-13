Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard recently signed a four-year, $30 million extension to return to the franchise. Although Pritchard hasn't found consistent minutes since the 2021-22 season, he still provides Boston with some much needed guard depth, especially considering some of the transactions the Celtics made this summer.

Now, Pritchard is breaking down the unique lengths he goes to during the offseason to stay in shape.

“I pay some of my homeboys, the ones that play overseas and stuff, I'll pay them for the week to come out, and all they have to do is just guard me,” said Pritchard per The Celtics Files. “I'll put them up in a little spot wherever I'm at, pay them for the week, and those hours, we play little games to five, so if they get a certain amount of stops, they win.”

Celtics fans will be glad to hear about Pritchard's apparently dedicated offseason regimen. Pritchard has long been known as a capable shooter and ball handler off of the Boston bench; however, concerns about his size and defense mostly kept him out of the rotation for Boston during the 2023 playoffs.

Still, the team lost guard depth when they traded away both Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart this offseason (with Jrue Holiday being the only guard they acquired), potentially opening up the door for an increased role for Pritchard in 2023-24.

The Celtics are slated to kick off the new campaign on October 25 in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET.