The Boston Celtics have a big showdown on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team they are trying to catch for the first overall seed in the Eastern Conference with a handful of games remaining. The Celtics once occupied the top spot in the East but with some bumpy play along with the Bucks rattling off a 16-game win streak, they have fallen to the second seed. They might be shorthanded too against the Bucks. Both Robert Williams III and Grant Williams are listed on the Celtics injury report as questionable as per Taylor Snow of Celtics.com.

Celtics Injury Report Update vs. Milwaukee: Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT

Payton Pritchard – Left Heel Pain – QUESTIONABLE

Grant Williams – Illness (Non-Covid) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams – Left Knee Injury Management – QUESTIONABLE — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 29, 2023

In Robert Williams’ case, he’s had a season that’s been plagued with injury issues. He missed the first 28 games of the season while recovering from offseason knee surgery. He’s been in and out of the lineup since then and recently missed a stretch of eight consecutive games due to a hamstring injury. He is a critical part of the Celtics rotation. This season he’s averaged 8.0 points per game, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots with shooting splits of 74.1 percent from the field and 63.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Grant Williams on the other hand isn’t dealing with an injury, but rather a non-COVID illness. Williams has been dealing with an elbow injury throughout the season although it hasn’t caused him to miss any time for the Celtics. This season Williams has been averaging 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds with shooting splits of 45.3 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from three-point range and 78.9 percent from the free-throw line.