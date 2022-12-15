By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA at 22-7. Impressively, that has been without their All-NBA center Robert Williams III, who has been out with a knee injury. On Thursday, it was revealed that the defensive stalwart is slated to make his Celtics season debut Friday against the Orlando Magic, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

This is a huge boost to a Celtics team that is already clicking on all cylinders. Williams III should certainly help the team improve defensively, and put a further scare into the rest of the NBA.

Last season, the Celtics were the best defensive team in the league. They were led by Williams III and NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. Unfortunately, knee issues cropped up consistently for Williams III, possibly costing him the award. He was on a minutes restriction in their NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The biggest issue with the Celtics in that crushing finals loss was Jayson Tatum and the offense. That is something the team appears to have fixed. They are now by far the best offensive team in the NBA. The Celtics are averaging 119.4 points per game. That’s almost two full points better than any team in the league.

They are also the best three-point shooting team in the NBA. But it has been the defense that has let them down at times this season. Robert Williams III presence on the court very well could change that. His length, athleticism and ability to block or change shots creates massive problems for other teams.

The NBA better watch out because the Celtics are about to get even better.