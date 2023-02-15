The Boston Celtics were severely shorthanded in their Tuesday night contest against the Milwaukee Bucks, but somehow managed to force overtime and very nearly walk away with a victory over the Bucks. Four of Boston’s five starters were inactive for this game, and the only one that was active, Robert Williams, played just 13 minutes of action in the game.

Williams has been dealing with left ankle soreness lately, and while he was labeled as questionable for the C’s contest with the Bucks, he was ultimately ruled good to go. But when all was said and done, Williams barely took the court for this game. So what gives; why was Williams barely played in a game the Celtics definitely could have used him in? The star center opened up on the reasoning shortly after the game,

“Just obviously being careful with it. We always have talks about watching out for my long-term health, so this was one of those games (Mazzulla) put it into effect.” – Robert Williams, The Athletic

Williams’ left knee was the cause for his limited mobility throughout the playoffs for the Celtics this season, and after undergoing an unexpected surgery right before the start of the season, Boston has obviously been cautious with his usage. At the end of the day, the end goal is for Williams to be healthy for the playoffs.

This seems to be a case of Boston trying to protect Williams, despite the fact this would have been a huge game for the C’s to win. But it’s clear the health of their star center is more important, and while it may not have been a popular decision, limiting Williams’ minutes on Tuesday night against the Bucks likely was the best decision for the Celtics.