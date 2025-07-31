ESPN decided to part ways with Shannon Sharpe due to an ongoing lawsuit that was levied against him, which contained sexual assault allegations. It was reported that Sharpe had signed a new multi-year agreement with ESPN before the allegations, but he had stepped aside from his duties since the lawsuit came down against him in April. He has settled the lawsuit but won't return to ESPN.

The situation puts ESPN in an awkward position before the NFL season starts. It also takes away a key component of their morning show, “First Take.” However, speculation has come out about who might take his place before the NFL season starts, and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is the big name. Front Office Sports' Senior Media Reporter, Michael McCarthy, said recently that it's not a far-fetched idea despite his being partners with Sharpe for their show, “Nightcap.”

“Think about it: ESPN can try to retain Shannon’s audience—without Shannon,” one source with direct knowledge of the relationship between ESPN and Sharpe told McCarthy. “If they slide Chad in there, it might appease them when the NFL season starts.” Added a former ESPN executive: “It would be a smart idea.”

Johnson is media savvy, dating back to his time as a player, when he loved being the center of attention. He is very comfortable on television and already has a show with Shannon Sharpe. The move might make sense business-wise, but the question then revolves around whether Johnson would do it despite what happened to Sharpe because they are not just business partners but friends.

Johnson seems up for the job. He stopped by “First Take” this week to promote EA Sports and Madden 26, and the fit seemed very natural.

“I can get used to this for the next six months,” said Johnson on the set in New York City with Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim. She suggested he take up his career aspirations with the “boss.” That boss would be Smith, the executive producer of “First Take,” who is also the highest-paid talent on ESPN's roster at $20 million annually.

In addition, Sharpe said on Wednesday night’s edition of Nightcap that he was “at peace” with ESPN’s decision to cut ties with him. However, he was put off by the network's decision to cut ties with him before his brother, Sterling Sharpe, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if ESPN will pursue Ochocinco, but the fit is there if they decide to, and the business sense might be too great to ignore.