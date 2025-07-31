One of the hottest names on the trade market just came off the board as Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar is going to the New York Yankees. The Yankees are already one of the best teams in baseball, and now they have fulfilled one of their biggest needs ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. With just a few hours left to get something done, the Yankees found a way to bring Bednar to New York despite interest from the Texas Rangers.

“The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire closer David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan said in a post. “Deal is pending medical review.”

This story will be updated with more information.

