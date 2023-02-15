The Boston Celtics fell prey to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on the road Tuesday night, but the Boston Bruins gave Beantowng sports fans something to feel good about on Valentine’s Day. The Bruins eked out a 3-2 overtime win on the road over the Dallas Stars, thus finally reaching the 40th-win mark in the 2022-23 NHL season.

As a result, the Bruins did not just add to their lead atop the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division standings but also ensured that they and the Celtics have 40 wins apiece early enough in their respective seasons to establish a new NBA-NHL record of sorts.

“February 14 marks the earliest date any metro area has had both its NBA and NHL teams with 40+ wins,” per OptaSTATS.

David Pastrnak sealed the deal for the Bruins with a goal in overtime, while goalie Linus Ullmark turned away 29 of 31 shots on goal by Dallas to earn first-star honors. With that win, the Bruins have improved their record to 40-8-5 for 85 points — 13 more than any other team in the East.

The Celtics, meanwhile, already got their 40th win of the 2022-23 NBA regular season last Friday when they took down the Charlotte Hornets at home to the tune of a 127-116 score. The Celtics saw their four-game win streak end in the loss to the Bucks, but their 41-17 record is still the best not just in the Eastern Conference but in the entire league — just like the Bruins in the NHL.

The Celtics will take on the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night for their final game before the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend, while the Bruins hit the road for a Thursday matchup versus the Nashville Predators.