Shaq and Charles Barkley are gifts that keep on giving, and they do it so effortlessly. Just take for example their supposed postgame breakdown of Game 2 between the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics that somehow turned into a mockery of Derrick White’s hairline. Oh, poor Derrick.

“Is that Derrick White or Stephen A.? Stephen A. don’t play for the Celtics!” Charles Barkley and Inside the NBA is outta pocket for this 😂pic.twitter.com/UmchdPTf0v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 19, 2023

While watching a clip of Derrick White in the postgame press conference, Shaq and Barkley started to laugh almost uncontrollably when they noticed White’s hairline. Stephen A. Smith even caught some stray bullets when his name was thrown by the two guys into the conversation while having the time of their lives laughing. Adding more to the hilarity of the moment was Ernie Johnson having a futile attempt at being the adult in the room.

Even more golden was when Barkley said “Damn, Stephen A, he play for the Celtics,” while Shaq guffaws in the background. “He doing First Take in the morning and then play for the Celtics.” It can’t get any better than that. It’s comedy gold is what that was.

Derrick White, nevertheless, had a fantastic performance in Game 2. He scored 26 points while shooting an efficient 11-for-16 from the field. He also added seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, and three blocks in 34 minutes of Boston’s 119-106 win. Jayson Tatum paced Boston with 29 points to go with 10 rebounds and six dimes, while Jaylen Brown had 18 points.

Now up 2-0 in the series, the Celtics can continue their winning ways when they take their turn to be the road team this coming Friday in Atlanta.