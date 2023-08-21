Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is enjoying his time off this summer. Like many other stars, he opted not to join Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. However, that doesn't mean he hasn't been watching the young American squad play. After Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards dropped 34 points en route to a 99-91 win over Germany, Tatum took to social media to show his support.

“Ant gone have a big year coming up,” he posted.

Despite only being 22, Edwards has arguably looked like the best player on Team USA. Alongside other young guys like Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson, Edwards has helped the Americans post a 5-0 record in exhibition play. Next Saturday, the games really start to count, as the U.S. will open up tournament play against New Zealand.

If Tatum was on the current FIBA team, he'd have more experience in high-stakes games than nearly the entire roster. He has been to the playoffs more than several of those guys and was also a major part of Team USA's gold medal finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In his absence, Edwards has stepped up and become the No. 1 option for a burgeoning squad.

“He’s, unquestionably, the guy.” Steve Kerr on Anthony Edwards’ role with Team USA after Edwards’ 34-point performance vs. Germany 🗣️ (via @ByTimReynolds) pic.twitter.com/8RAHjqWLZj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 20, 2023

Tatum isn't the only American star Anthony Edwards and company have had to replace, though. Essentially every veteran All-Star who'd be eligible for the team isn't there, including high-profile names like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and more. Perhaps the biggest name of all, LeBron James, didn't sign up for the team either, yet he also recognized Edwards' greatness.

🐜 Man cooking!! That boy 🥶 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 20, 2023

Hopefully when the 2024 Summer Olympics arrive in Paris, Tatum, Edwards, and other talented Americans will unite to pursue another gold medal. In the meantime, Tatum will rest up ahead of another exciting NBA season that's just two months away.