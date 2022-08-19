‘That’s a real shi*** high school locker room’: Duncan Robinson blasts Celtics accommodations

The Boston Celtics are one of the most successful franchises in American sports history. For generations, they have been known for playing psychological games with their opponents, by way of the visiting locker rooms.

On Friday, Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson joined Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton on ‘The Long Shot’ podcast. They talked about a range of topics including their athletic prowess, or lack thereof, where they went to school and the education they gained. But maybe the most compelling part of their discussion was when they discussed venues in the NBA.

Connaughton said “The Boston Celtics locker room is the worst visiting team locker room in the entire NBA.” Robinson agreed with that sentiment but took it one step further.

“If you walked in and you said, ‘This is a high school locker room,’ I would say, ‘That’s a really s—– high school locker room.’”

It’s been well documented for years that the Celtics visiting locker rooms are not very comfortable. It allegedly goes back to the days of Red Auerbach. Boston was known for not having the air conditioning working. To be fair, both teams would have to deal without AC. But the showers in the road locker rooms sometimes do not have hot water, still to this day. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar even talked about ‘ninjas’ pulling fire alarms in their hotel just to psychologically get opponents off their game.

All of that has not gone unnoticed by former and current NBA players.

The Heat just lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Celtics. Robinson fell out of the playoff rotation because of his lack of defense. That happened after signing a $90 million contract. He’s likely going to try and work to get improve on that end, and help his team beat the Celtics next season.